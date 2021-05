OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A house fire Sunday morning was kept in check by a quick-thinking deputy.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the fire occurred at 10:27 a.m. at 2078 100th Ave NE. in Viola Township.

A deputy attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher before the fire restarted. The deputy then shut off the power, which allowed them to control the fire and put it out.

The home suffered some interior damage, and no injuries were reported.