Olmsted Co. authorities trying to ID woman who may be connected to vehicle thefts

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down a woman who may be connected to a pair of recent vehicle break-ins.

The sheriff's office said it responded to two break-ins Wednesday in the 1800 block of 55th Ave. NE in Haverhill Township.

Sometime between 1-3:30 p.m., a suspect broke out windows on two cars. One vehicle was missing a portable propane heater, the radio and fishing poles. The other vehicle was missing a travel kit and a wallet.

A card in the wallet was later used in an attempt to buy $1,500 worth of computer gaming equipment. The card was denied twice.

Surveillance from the store showed a white female in her 30s or 40s, standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She left the store in a white pick-up with a plow on the front.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers.