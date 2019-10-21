Clear
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help to locate wanted man who fled over the weekend

Michael Price

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man with a lengthy criminal history who evaded law enforcement over the weekend.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 10:01 AM

Michael Price, 31, of Byron, has multiple drug, fleeing and burglary charges in the past five years and is wanted for allegedly fleeing police Sunday.

On Saturday, police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 3000 block of Ranch Court SE in Marion Township.

The vehicle, registered to Price’s girlfriend, was found abandoned. Later in the day, a 2008 Toyota Sienna (license plate BCH235) was stolen from private property in the 4200 block of Maplecourt SE, a street over from Ranch Ct. Authorities said there is a reason to believe Price stole the car.

On Sunday, deputies in Byron noticed Price driving a car registered to Price’s girlfriend and they attempted a traffic stop.

After eluding, authorities waited for Price at his girlfriend’s apartment complex in the 700 block of 3rd Ave. NE. After arriving, Price was able to run away on foot and a K9 search ensued. Price was not found.

An apprehension order for Price was issued Oct. 10.

