Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: Multiple incidents Tuesday into Wednesday

All the incidents were minor with no injuries or property damage.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Nov 27, 2019 9:47 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it assisted with six traffic incidents Tuesday night into Wednesday.
All the incidents were minor but did result in property damage.
An accident in the 12000 block of Highway 52 SE was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol.

