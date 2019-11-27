Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: Multiple incidents Tuesday into Wednesday

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it assisted with six traffic incidents Tuesday night into Wednesday.
All the incidents were minor but did result in property damage.
An accident in the 12000 block of Highway 52 SE was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol.
