Olmsted Co. Sheriff asking for public's help after suspicious incident involving 12-year-old girl

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are trying to identify a man who may have been involved in suspicious activity.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old female was walking home from school on a wooded trail east of the Byron Middle School when a man asked "do you want to walk with me?"

The girl said her mom was waiting for her in the car.

The man is described as a white male in his 20s with black hair, stubble facial hair and was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.