Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman throwing away makeup bag prior to security check leads to drug charge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman who told authorities she had to throw away a makeup bag while going through a security screening is facing a felony drug charge.

Chloe Billings, 24, of Stewartville, was going through security on the second floor of the Olmsted County Courthouse, and when she approached the X-ray machine she said she needed to throw away some makeup.

The sergeant on the scene thought the behavior was bizarre and took the bag out of the trash. Inside, syringes, needles and two baggies that contained heroin were found.

She is facing a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.