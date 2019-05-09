Clear

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman throwing away makeup bag prior to security check leads to drug charge

Chloe Billings

The sergeant on the scene thought the behavior was bizarre and took the bag out of the trash and found the drugs.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 10:31 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman who told authorities she had to throw away a makeup bag while going through a security screening is facing a felony drug charge.

Chloe Billings, 24, of Stewartville, was going through security on the second floor of the Olmsted County Courthouse, and when she approached the X-ray machine she said she needed to throw away some makeup.

The sergeant on the scene thought the behavior was bizarre and took the bag out of the trash. Inside, syringes, needles and two baggies that contained heroin were found.

She is facing a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Southern MN schools honored by as 'Best Schools'

Image

Forest City library on the move

Image

Tracking A Cool & Cloudy Thursday

Image

NC Softball is back into the swing of things

Image

SAW: Danielle Johnson

Image

Responding to sexual abuse

Image

Compensating RPS workers for snow days

Image

Beto O'Rourke makes a campaign stop in Mason City

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Image

New developments: truck in lake

Community Events