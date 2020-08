OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Two women seeing the same man were involved in an altercation Sunday and one of the women allegedly tazed the other five times.

Authorities said it happened Sunday in the 10 block of 11th Ave. NE. and it involved females aged 23 and 38.

Deputies said the victim was at the male’s house and went outside and saw the other woman. That’s when the two began fighting.

No charges have been filed yet.