Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman returning home from Target robbed while unloading items

Around $70 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 10:05 AM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A woman who had just returned home after a trip to Target was allegedly pushed to the ground and had her items stolen before the assailant fled in a vehicle.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 22-year-old returned home in the 900 block of John Wesley Ave. NW when she was approached from behind and pushed to the ground.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6-foot, skinny with short hair and around 30 years old.

Authorities said the suspect fled westbound on 10th St. before getting into the passenger seat of a white Honda Civic.

