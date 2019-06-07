STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A woman who had just returned home after a trip to Target was allegedly pushed to the ground and had her items stolen before the assailant fled in a vehicle.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 22-year-old returned home in the 900 block of John Wesley Ave. NW when she was approached from behind and pushed to the ground.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6-foot, skinny with short hair and around 30 years old.
Authorities said the suspect fled westbound on 10th St. before getting into the passenger seat of a white Honda Civic.
Around $70 worth of merchandise was stolen.
Related Content
- Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman returning home from Target robbed while unloading items
- Multiple large-item thefts reported in Olmsted County
- Olmsted Sheriff: Tools stolen from home construction site
- Fire consumes Olmsted Co. home
- Olmsted County Sheriff's office thanks deputies
- Olmsted Co. church under construction targeted by burglars
- Olmsted County auto dealer robbed over the weekend
- Rochester duo sentenced for robbing pregnant woman's home
- Authorities: Woman robbed, assaulted in Rochester while walking home
Scroll for more content...