Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman, 69, involved in rollover crash spit, kicked an EMT

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A woman who was involved in a vehicle rollover while possibly intoxicated is facing more charges after she allegedly spit in the face of an EMT.

The 69-year-old woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was involved in an accident at County Rd. 10 and 155th Ave. SE near Chatfield.

The woman was trapped in her car and authorities believed alcohol was involved.

A call first came in of a report of an erratic driver who was speeding up close to another vehicle. Shortly after, the woman’s vehicle hit something and rolled four times.

The woman is accused of kicking and spitting on en EMT.

She is facing charges of DUI and assault on an EMT.