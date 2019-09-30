Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman, 39, out around $10K after paying man she met online

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities said an Olmsted County 39-year-old woman is out around $10,000 after giving items to a man she was talking to online through apps.
The man received the money through Visa gift cards, Google Play cards and others.
When deputies called the number, a man with a very thick African accent answered.
Authorities said the chances of finding the man are minuscule.
