Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police release name of person killed in Cerro Gordo County crash Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman, 39, out around $10K after paying man she met online

The man received the money through Visa gift cards, Google Play cards and others.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:21 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 10:31 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities said an Olmsted County 39-year-old woman is out around $10,000 after giving items to a man she was talking to online through apps.

The man received the money through Visa gift cards, Google Play cards and others.

When deputies called the number, a man with a very thick African accent answered.

Authorities said the chances of finding the man are minuscule.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 84°
A massive warm up is on the way before a quick cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

More women entering the business world

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3 tracking a wild weather week: Very warm to very rainy

Image

Weather forecast 9/29

Image

Rise of female-owned businesses

Image

Community rallying around woman battling brain tumor

Image

Last chance to compete for Steak Cook Association World Championship

Image

Annual Tweed Bike Ride in Rochester

Image

Cleaning up Iowa's state parks

Image

Donating to the kids

Community Events