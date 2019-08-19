Clear

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Wanted man caught defecating, flees before being Tased twice

What began as law enforcement attempting to arrest two people who had warrants quickly turned into a messy situation.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 9:37 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:12 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What began as law enforcement attempting to arrest two people who had warrants quickly turned into a messy situation.

Authorities received information that two people with warrants were in the 600 block of Highway 42 SE near Eyota at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies followed two men, 29-year-old Joshua Wigham and 27-year-old Jacob Bothun, who were in a vehicle when it went around a corner of a shed.

When deputies arrived, they allegedly found Bothun defecating before he ran away. Deputies were able to chase him down but did not arrest him because he had feces on him.

That’s when Bothun allegedly cleaned himself up but refused to put his shorts back on and began fighting with officers.

After being Tased, Bothun allegedly took off running before he was Tased again.

One deputy suffered a small cut on the chin.

Bothun, who had a felony warrant for violating probation, is facing charges of obstructing the legal process and fleeing on foot.

Wigham was arrested without incident on a traffic violation warrant.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire investigation in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days bring thousands to town

Image

Annual tractor ride brings farmers together

Image

Damaged property at Iowa Trolley Park

Image

Benefit concert for Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo

Image

Clear Lake Fire Department trains with new drone

Image

Make A Wish Ride in North Iowa

Image

Limb Lab's golf tournament fundraiser

Image

Rochester native and Olympic Trials qualifier teaches nordic skiing at Quarry Hill

Community Events