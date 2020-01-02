Clear

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Vehicle taken from garage in Haverhill Township

Authorities are trying to track down a stolen vehicle that was taken from a garage in Haverhill Township.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 10:02 AM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 10:22 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down a stolen vehicle that was taken from a garage in Haverhill Township.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the burglary at 3:48 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Hidden Creek Rd. NE.

A 47-year-old male woke up to his 2015 Ford Explorer with the license plate 043PDP being backed out of his driveway.

The vehicle was unlocked inside his garage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
A few flakes for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Traffic Deaths and headlights

Image

DMC disabilities Challenge

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Taking aim at an axe-citing sport

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/1

Image

Happy hikers hit the trail

Image

Med City goodbyes in 2019

Image

Cracking down on drunk driving

Image

Skating rink opening delayed

Image

Rochester's first 2020 baby

Community Events