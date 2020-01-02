Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Vehicle taken from garage in Haverhill Township

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down a stolen vehicle that was taken from a garage in Haverhill Township.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the burglary at 3:48 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Hidden Creek Rd. NE.

A 47-year-old male woke up to his 2015 Ford Explorer with the license plate 043PDP being backed out of his driveway.

The vehicle was unlocked inside his garage.