Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Vehicle taken from garage in Haverhill Township

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down a stolen vehicle that was taken from a garage in Haverhill Township.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the burglary at 3:48 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Hidden Creek Rd. NE.
A 47-year-old male woke up to his 2015 Ford Explorer with the license plate 043PDP being backed out of his driveway.
The vehicle was unlocked inside his garage.
