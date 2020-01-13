Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Serious vehicle accident Monday involving snowplow, vehicle

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities responded to a serious vehicle accident Monday morning involving a snowplow and a vehicle.
Authorities said a collision occurred at 5:52 a.m. on County Rd. 3 just south of Highway 30.
More information is expected soon.
