Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Serious vehicle accident Monday involving snowplow, vehicle

Authorities responded to a serious vehicle accident Monday morning involving a snowplow and a vehicle.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 9:47 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities responded to a serious vehicle accident Monday morning involving a snowplow and a vehicle.

Authorities said a collision occurred at 5:52 a.m. on County Rd. 3 just south of Highway 30.

More information is expected soon.

 

