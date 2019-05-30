Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Multiple reports of man offering children candy when they get off school bus

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - After multiple reports of a man offering children candy and asking them where they live, authorities want the public to be on alert.

Since May 12, there have been reports of a white male in his 50s or 60s who drives a blue minivan (late 90s or early 2000s) approaching children near the 4500 block of Maple St. SE.

The man allegedly arrives at the time the bus drops off kids between 4-4:30 p.m.

The last report was taken on May 23, and authorities are asking anyone who may see the vehicle to get the license plate number and contact authorities.