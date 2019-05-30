Clear

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Multiple reports of man offering children candy when they get off school bus

After multiple reports of a man offering children candy and asking them where they live, authorities want the public to be on alert.

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:13 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 10:18 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - After multiple reports of a man offering children candy and asking them where they live, authorities want the public to be on alert.

Since May 12, there have been reports of a white male in his 50s or 60s who drives a blue minivan (late 90s or early 2000s) approaching children near the 4500 block of Maple St. SE.

The man allegedly arrives at the time the bus drops off kids between 4-4:30 p.m.

The last report was taken on May 23, and authorities are asking anyone who may see the vehicle to get the license plate number and contact authorities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
More sunshine with warmer temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

Image

Tracking Heat and Sunshine

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Image

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Image

SAW: Pat Leary

Image

Youngsters learning business through trade show

Image

Mental health panel

Image

Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

Image

Zumbro trail closure

Community Events