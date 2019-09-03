Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Multiple injuries after separate weekend crashes

OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa - Two accidents over the weekend resulted in multiple people being hospitalized.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said late Friday night it responded to the 1100 Lake Shade S. in Oronoco for a reported DUI motorcycle accident with injuries.
The driver, 36-year-old Joshua Davis, of Rochester, crashed into a ditch. There were conflicting reports of a white truck following the motorcycle.
Davis was taken to Mayo Clinic. Authorities said alcohol was involved and he wasn’t wearing a helmet.
On Sept. 1, two vehicles were involved in an accident with injuries at 65th St. Hadley Valley Rd. NE. in Haverhill Township.
The sheriff’s office said Bernetta Timm, 58, of Rochester, failed to yield at an intersection and struck a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Roger Bacon, of Rochester.
Timm and a passenger in a vehicle, Rhiannon Bacon, both suffered broken collarbones.
Timm was issued a ticket for failing to yield.
