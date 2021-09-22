Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Man pulling camper that had two occupants falls asleep at wheel, causes crash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Minor injuries were reported and one person was arrested Tuesday when a truck pulling a camper that had two occupants inside it crashed in Olmsted County.

Authorities said it happened at 4:12 p.m. in the 4000 block of Viola Rd. NE. in Haver Hill Township.

The driver, a 24-year-old male, fell asleep while driving when a 26-year-old passenger attempted to take the wheel. The truck went onto the shoulder and the camper fishtailed into the ditch.

The two people inside the camper - females ages 23 and 30 - suffered minor injuries. the camper was destroyed.

The driver of the truck, Jontrell Overton-Smith, of Kasson, was arrested for DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office said he had a small amount of meth and a pill that looked like lorazepam.