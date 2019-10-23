Clear

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Man initially tied to robbery, burglary released after alibi checks out

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said at the time he was one of three people involved.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 11:27 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:28 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man initially accused of robbery and burglary has been released after authorities said his alibi checked out.

Richard Virden, 19, was released from custody after initially being tied to an Oronoco armed robbery.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said at the time he was one of three people involved.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians

Image

Samoyed dogs all adopted

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast

Image

Chris Likes Mom's Ties

Image

Lawmakers tour Rochester

Image

Prepping for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

NIACC women's basketball season preview

Image

Sports Overtime: highlights from around the area

Image

Honoring entrenpeneurs

Image

Hip Hop with a Message

Community Events