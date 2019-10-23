Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Man initially tied to robbery, burglary released after alibi checks out

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man initially accused of robbery and burglary has been released after authorities said his alibi checked out.
Richard Virden, 19, was released from custody after initially being tied to an Oronoco armed robbery.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said at the time he was one of three people involved.
The investigation is still ongoing.
