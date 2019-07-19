Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Man found in stolen vehicle claims aliens gave him permission to take it

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man found inside a stolen vehicle allegedly told deputies that after communicating with aliens he was told it was OK to take it.

Jeffrey Pelot, 44, of Kronen Watter, Wisconsin, is facing a charge a burglary and motor vehicle theft after he was found inside the vehicle in the 200 block of Center Ave. S. in Eyota.

After being taken into custody without incident, Pelot allegedly told the deputy that he joined an Illuminati group in 2006 and that has progressed into communicating with aliens.

Pelot claims that aliens told him could take the vehicle from family members.