ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man found inside a stolen vehicle allegedly told deputies that after communicating with aliens he was told it was OK to take it.
Jeffrey Pelot, 44, of Kronen Watter, Wisconsin, is facing a charge a burglary and motor vehicle theft after he was found inside the vehicle in the 200 block of Center Ave. S. in Eyota.
After being taken into custody without incident, Pelot allegedly told the deputy that he joined an Illuminati group in 2006 and that has progressed into communicating with aliens.
Pelot claims that aliens told him could take the vehicle from family members.
Related Content
- Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Man found in stolen vehicle claims aliens gave him permission to take it
- Sheriff: Man in stolen SUV casing houses in Olmsted County
- Sheriff: 3 involved in plan to steal, sell stolen vehicle in Olmsted County
- Sheriff: Large boulder stolen from Olmsted Co. residence
- Olmsted Sheriff: Tools stolen from home construction site
- Sheriff: Truck stolen from Olmsted Co., found ditched in Dodge Co.
- Vehicle found fully engulfed in flames in Olmsted County
- Catalytic converters stolen in Olmsted County
- Rockford man arrested for stolen vehicles
- Rochester man sentenced for a stolen vehicle
Scroll for more content...