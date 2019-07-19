Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Man found in stolen vehicle claims aliens gave him permission to take it

A man found inside a stolen vehicle allegedly told deputies that after communicating with aliens he was told it was OK to take the it.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:48 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:11 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man found inside a stolen vehicle allegedly told deputies that after communicating with aliens he was told it was OK to take it.

Jeffrey Pelot, 44, of Kronen Watter, Wisconsin, is facing a charge a burglary and motor vehicle theft after he was found inside the vehicle in the 200 block of Center Ave. S. in Eyota.

After being taken into custody without incident, Pelot allegedly told the deputy that he joined an Illuminati group in 2006 and that has progressed into communicating with aliens.

Pelot claims that aliens told him could take the vehicle from family members.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 99°
Albert Lea
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Charles City
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 105°
Rochester
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

Image

Tracking the Heat & Humidity

Image

Urban farm offers alpaca yoga

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The hottest air of the year moves in today

Image

RCTC hires Bonde as women's coach

Image

IGHSAU state softball pairings

Image

21st Century Approach to Softball

Image

Save the track efforts continue

Image

Beating the heat at the North Iowa Fair

Image

Kemps releases new ice cream flavors to help beat the heat

Community Events