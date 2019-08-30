Clear

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Man flees authorities, threatens law enforcement after arrest

A man who allegedly fled police on numerous county roads is facing more charges after he threatened a deputy and his family.

Devon Sackett, 42, was wanted on a Dodge County warrant and was located in the area of Quick Trip on Bandel Rd. late Thursday night.

Devon Sackett, 42, was wanted on a Dodge County warrant and was located in the area of Quick Trip on Bandel Rd. late Thursday night.

After fleeing at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office said Sackett pulled over in the 3700 block of 65th St., yelled at law enforcement and took off again.

After being followed on numerous county roads, Sackett was stopped and taken into custody in the 8700 block of 85th St. NW.

Sackett, who was believed to be on methamphetamine, told deputies he would defend himself in the future and “people will die.”He

also allegedly told a deputy that he’d find out where he lives and will go after his family.

He’s facing charges of felony fleeing, terroristic threats and DUI for a controlled substance.

