Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Man arrested for domestic abuse allegedly violated NCO on day he was released

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man in custody Tuesday after being arrested for an alleged attack with a knife apparently violated a no-contact order just hours after his release.
Deputies arrested 28-year-old Rogers Mochama after residents of an apartment complex reported seeing him with the victim.
When deputies arrived at 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Main St. SE in Stewartville, Mochama was gone. He was located around four blocks from the complex.
The victim also had a warrant for her arrest, authorities said.
