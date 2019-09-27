Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Investigation underway after parked truck smashed into on side of the road

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A hit-and-run investigation is underway after someone allegedly rear-ended a blue Ford-150 in Byron.

Authorities said it happened at 11:43 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of 8th Ave. NW.

The sheriff’s office said whoever did it hit the vehicle hard enough that it moved the truck onto a power pole before it bent.

There was severe damage to the victim’s vehicle, and the only evidence at the scene is a piece of a vehicle that appears to be from a Ford Taurus.

The truck was parked on the side of the road when it was hit.