Clear

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Investigation underway after parked truck smashed into on side of the road

A hit-and-run investigation is underway after someone allegedly rear-ended a blue Ford-150 in Byron.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 1:40 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A hit-and-run investigation is underway after someone allegedly rear-ended a blue Ford-150 in Byron.

Authorities said it happened at 11:43 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of 8th Ave. NW.

The sheriff’s office said whoever did it hit the vehicle hard enough that it moved the truck onto a power pole before it bent.

There was severe damage to the victim’s vehicle, and the only evidence at the scene is a piece of a vehicle that appears to be from a Ford Taurus.

The truck was parked on the side of the road when it was hit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 71°
Starting off warmer but a soggy stretch is on the way for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Looking at vacation rentals in Clear Lake

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Two north Iowans named Hall of Fame inductees

Image

Chad Greenway visits the Med City

Image

Southeastern Minnesota rivalry reborn

Image

What you need to know about vacation rentals

Image

Marketing hometown America

Image

Storm damage in Stewartville

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Lake City Tornado Damage

Community Events