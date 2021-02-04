Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Incarcerated man charged after scheme to get unemployment benefits while in jail

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man already jailed is in more trouble after he allegedly hatched a scheme to receive unemployment benefits while incarcerated.

Samuel Steward, 36, of Rochester, is facing charges of felony unemployment fraud and theft by swindle.

The sheriff’s office said that Steward was calling a friend from jail and directing him to log into his unemployment account and get benefits.

Authorities said he collected $1,035.20 from Jan.20 to Feb. 2, and the plan was to use that money to bail him out of jail.