Clear

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Girl, 3, who was saved by deputy has serious internal injuries; man facing multiple charges

Joshua Jacobson/Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

A 3-year-old who was not breathing after an auto accident has serious internal injuries and the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash is facing multiple charges.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 9:41 AM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 10:28 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 3-year-old who was not breathing after an auto accident has serious internal injuries and the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash is facing multiple charges.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office said Joshua Jacobson, 38, of Chatfield, is facing the following charges:

  • felony charge of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm
  • gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm
  • gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI
  • driving after revocation

Deputy Tracey Pagel, a 12-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, is being credited with saving the life of Evelyn Mckenzie.

Mckenzie was properly buckled in the backseat of a car driven by her mother, 34-year-old Kathryn Mckenzie when they were hit by Jacobson’s vehicle.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the child was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

A deputy performed CPR for a minimum of 20 minutes until more help arrived.

Evelyn Mckenzie was flown in Mayo One to St Marys and was eventually was revived.

Deputy Tom Olson is an 11-year veteran and is a Byron Schools resource officer and also assisted Pagel at the scene.

Prior to the crash, Jacobson was on probation for a DUI in Olmsted County, and after the crash, he admitted to using meth two days before. He was arrested on an apprehension order for violating probation.

While Jacobson only admitted to using meth two days before the crash, authorities say at the scene he showed signs of being under the influence of a stimulant.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 16°
Snow will continue through the morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Owatonna referendum passes

Image

Stewartville levy passes

Image

Chatfield levy fails

Image

Glenville-Emmons referendum passes

Image

Gary Hugi Elected to City Council

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

NIACC hitting coach accepts job with Twins

Image

Osage sweeps Emmetsburg to advance to state

Image

Triton Public Schools operating levy passes

Image

Lyle referendum passes

Community Events