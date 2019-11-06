Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Girl, 3, who was saved by deputy has serious internal injuries; man facing multiple charges

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 3-year-old who was not breathing after an auto accident has serious internal injuries and the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash is facing multiple charges.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office said Joshua Jacobson, 38, of Chatfield, is facing the following charges:

felony charge of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm

gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm

gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI

driving after revocation

Deputy Tracey Pagel, a 12-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, is being credited with saving the life of Evelyn Mckenzie.

Mckenzie was properly buckled in the backseat of a car driven by her mother, 34-year-old Kathryn Mckenzie when they were hit by Jacobson’s vehicle.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the child was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse.

A deputy performed CPR for a minimum of 20 minutes until more help arrived.

Evelyn Mckenzie was flown in Mayo One to St Marys and was eventually was revived.

Deputy Tom Olson is an 11-year veteran and is a Byron Schools resource officer and also assisted Pagel at the scene.

Prior to the crash, Jacobson was on probation for a DUI in Olmsted County, and after the crash, he admitted to using meth two days before. He was arrested on an apprehension order for violating probation.

While Jacobson only admitted to using meth two days before the crash, authorities say at the scene he showed signs of being under the influence of a stimulant.