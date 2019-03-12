Clear
Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Elderly woman hospitalized after brake failure on logger truck

A vehicle found to have defective brakes is being blamed for an accident that hospitalized an elderly female.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 1:42 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A vehicle found to have defective brakes is being blamed for an accident that hospitalized an elderly female.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Marvin Sawyer, of Elgin, was driving a logger truck that was eastbound on 48th St. on Monday morning when he slid through an intersection and hit a car driven by Phillis Jacobs, 87, of Rochester.
The Minnesota State Patrol inspected the 1993 Mac logger truck and found the brakes to be defective.
Jacobs was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital via Gold Cross Ambulance.
Sawyer is facing a charge of failure to stop.

