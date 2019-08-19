Clear

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Boy upset about being in detention center facing multiple assault charges

The boy allegedly snuck behind the employee and put him in a headlock. When a slight fight ensued, the boy allegedly said, “If you move, I’ll stab you.”

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:31 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An teen in trouble recently for allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a yard is facing multiple assault charges after he sharpened the edge of a toothbrush down to a point before allegedly threatening a corrections official.

Authorities responded Friday afternoon to Many Rivers Juvenile Detention Center in Rochester after a report of a 17-year-old assaulting an employee during recreation time.

The boy was allegedly upset that he had been placed in the facility.

The boy allegedly snuck behind the employee and put him in a headlock. When a slight fight ensued, the boy allegedly said, “If you move, I’ll stab you.”

The employee saw the small, sharp white object when he looked down, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy is facing charges of second-degree felony assault, fourth-degree assault and another misdemeanor assault charge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking returning rain chances for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire investigation in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days bring thousands to town

Image

Annual tractor ride brings farmers together

Image

Damaged property at Iowa Trolley Park

Image

Benefit concert for Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo

Image

Clear Lake Fire Department trains with new drone

Image

Make A Wish Ride in North Iowa

Image

Limb Lab's golf tournament fundraiser

Image

Rochester native and Olympic Trials qualifier teaches nordic skiing at Quarry Hill

Community Events