Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Boy upset about being in detention center facing multiple assault charges

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An teen in trouble recently for allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a yard is facing multiple assault charges after he sharpened the edge of a toothbrush down to a point before allegedly threatening a corrections official.

Authorities responded Friday afternoon to Many Rivers Juvenile Detention Center in Rochester after a report of a 17-year-old assaulting an employee during recreation time.

The boy was allegedly upset that he had been placed in the facility.

The boy allegedly snuck behind the employee and put him in a headlock. When a slight fight ensued, the boy allegedly said, “If you move, I’ll stab you.”

The employee saw the small, sharp white object when he looked down, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy is facing charges of second-degree felony assault, fourth-degree assault and another misdemeanor assault charge.