Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Assault left man with 'life-changing' injuries; suspect in case dead from self-inflicted wound

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man found lying in the road with a severe head injury will suffer effects “most likely forever,” authorities said Friday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office released more information Friday about the situation that occurred on Jan. 28 in Dover.

The man, a 36-year-old male, suffered significant head injuries after he was found lying in the road.

The investigation led authorities to an altercation outside a bar involving a 50-year-old man.

During the course of the investigation, the 50-year-old from St. Charles was found in Winona County with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

“The victim has suffered a life-changing head injury that will affect him and his loved ones, most likely forever. Additionally, the suspect’s loved ones are dramatically affected by the suicide of the suspect,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities laid out what they believed happened prior to the injured man being found in the roadway.

“ The victim was outside when a verbal altercation could be heard between the suspect and victim, but we are unable to determine whether the suspect pushed or struck the victim, but we do know that the victim was not severely beaten. Based upon the evidence from the scene, the medical opinions rendered by the experts, and our experience from previous investigations that were similar in nature, we believe the victim’s injury resulted from his head striking the ground.”

Names of those involved will not be released, authorities said.