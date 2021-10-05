Olmsted Co. Sheriff: 300 pairs of brake shoes stolen from trucking business

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around 300 pairs of brake shoes were stolen a night after someone appeared to case the building.

The sheriff's office said it was reported Monday in the 600 block of Schuman Dr. NW. in Stewartville (Allstate Peterbilt of Rochester).

Video footage showed a person who came by the business twice the night before (10:17 and 10:42 p.m.). The value of the theft is $9,000, and video footage showed a gray Ford pickup with a single axel and a dark-colored utility trailer.

The suspect is described as a white man in a black shirt.