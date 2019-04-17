Olmsted Co. Sheriff: 2 dogs responsible for death of 11 goats, alpaca

HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Eleven goats and an alpaca have died as a result of being attacked by two dogs Monday night, authorities said.
An animal complaint was received at 6:42 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Darcy Dr. NE for a report of two St. Bernards actively killing goats.
The dogs got out of a fenced-in yard in the 100 block of 17th St. NE and made it to Darcy Dr.
The owner of the alpaca that had to eventually be put down, 40-year-old Matthew Gurtner, returned with a shotgun, fired one round and killed the 3-year-old dog. The man fired a couple more times and hit the 2-year-old dog in the leg.
The dog owner, 31-year-old Casandra Rodriquez, was issued a citation for an animal at large.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is forwarding its report to Rochester Animal Control.
The 11 goats were valued at $100 each, and the alpaca was valued at $2,000.
