Olmsted Co. Sheriff: $15K worth of items stolen from construction trailer

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around $15,000 worth of items is missing after an apparent burglary of a construction trailer.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Monday at 5200 Milly Rd. SW when a trailer and its contents were reported stolen.

The value of the trailer is $5,000 and the contest included around $15,000 worth of tools.

The trailer was recovered in Stewartville and all its contents were missing.

Another burglary was reported Monday in Haverhill Township that resulted in 4 extension cords valued at $250 each being stolen.

No arrests have been made.