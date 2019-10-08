OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around $15,000 worth of items is missing after an apparent burglary of a construction trailer.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Monday at 5200 Milly Rd. SW when a trailer and its contents were reported stolen.
The value of the trailer is $5,000 and the contest included around $15,000 worth of tools.
The trailer was recovered in Stewartville and all its contents were missing.
Another burglary was reported Monday in Haverhill Township that resulted in 4 extension cords valued at $250 each being stolen.
No arrests have been made.
Related Content
- Olmsted Co. Sheriff: $15K worth of items stolen from construction trailer
- Olmsted Sheriff: Tools stolen from home construction site
- $20K worth of construction equipment stolen in Rochester
- Around $10K worth of tools stolen from Rochester construction site
- Sheriff: More than 3K worth of construction tools stolen in southern MN
- Around $1,500 worth of items reported missing after Olmsted Co. burglary
- Sheriff: Large boulder stolen from Olmsted Co. residence
- Sheriff: Man in stolen SUV casing houses in Olmsted County
- Police: Thousands of dollars worth of items stolen in two Rochester burglaries
Scroll for more content...