Clear

Olmsted Co. Sheriff: $15K worth of items stolen from construction trailer

Around $15,000 worth of items is missing after an apparent burglary of a construction trailer.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 11:20 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around $15,000 worth of items is missing after an apparent burglary of a construction trailer.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Monday at 5200 Milly Rd. SW when a trailer and its contents were reported stolen.

The value of the trailer is $5,000 and the contest included around $15,000 worth of tools.

The trailer was recovered in Stewartville and all its contents were missing.

Another burglary was reported Monday in Haverhill Township that resulted in 4 extension cords valued at $250 each being stolen.

No arrests have been made.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunshine and warmth remains before a dramatic shift this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Previewing fall attractions in Southeastern MN and North Iowa

Image

Ordinances in the skyways

Image

Riverfront Re-imagined

Image

Moving forward with Clear Lake development

Image

Will the area see snow later this week?

Image

Pedestrian Subway Renovation

Image

Jumping Worms Invading MN

Image

Behind the Scenes Look at Austin Utilities

Image

Feast! Restaurant Week

Community Events