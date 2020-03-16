OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Despite a second positive test of the Coronavirus in Olmsted County, leaders in southeastern Minnesota said there is no evidence of local transmission.
All K-12 Minnesota schools to close.
Read more on the Coronavirus here.
For more from the MN Department of Health, click here.
Speaking Monday morning, Graham Briggs, the director of public health in Olmsted County, gave an update.
He said 1,400 tests have been done in Minnesota with 300 coming at Mayo Clinic.
The number of positive tests in Minnesota is 35.
The second person who tested positive traveled to an area with active cases, Briggs said. Briggs added they are expecting additional cases in the near future.
Briggs said a vaccine is being developed and health officials are looking at having it in place in 12-18 months.
Three of the 35 cases in Minnesota are linked to the Twin Cities metro area and officials are unable to determine where it was contracted from.
Related Content
- Olmsted Co. Public Health: No evidence of local transmission yet
- Public Health: Olmsted Co. Coronavirus case has no signs of local transmission
- Local official named Public Health Ambassador
- Evidence in Lois Riess case released to the public
- The status of children's dental health in Olmsted County.
- United Way giving $150,000 to Olmsted County child health groups
- Health officials: 2nd confirmed Coronavirus case in Olmsted County
- Rochester Public Schools focusing on mental health
- CG Public Health establishing coronavirus call center
- Iowa public health officials tackle vaping health concerns