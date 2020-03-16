Olmsted Co. Public Health: No evidence of local transmission yet

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Despite a second positive test of the Coronavirus in Olmsted County, leaders in southeastern Minnesota said there is no evidence of local transmission.

All K-12 Minnesota schools to close.

Read more on the Coronavirus here.

For more from the MN Department of Health, click here.

Speaking Monday morning, Graham Briggs, the director of public health in Olmsted County, gave an update.

He said 1,400 tests have been done in Minnesota with 300 coming at Mayo Clinic.

The number of positive tests in Minnesota is 35.

The second person who tested positive traveled to an area with active cases, Briggs said. Briggs added they are expecting additional cases in the near future.

Briggs said a vaccine is being developed and health officials are looking at having it in place in 12-18 months.

Three of the 35 cases in Minnesota are linked to the Twin Cities metro area and officials are unable to determine where it was contracted from.