Olmsted, Cerro Gordo counties not covered by new CDC mask guidelines

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Olmsted County is not currently covered by the new mask recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC updated its guidelines Tuesday for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is now saying even people who have been vaccinated wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of “substantial or high transmission.”

The CDC website also has a color-coded map listing the COVID status of every county in the United States. For the time period of July 19 through July 25, the map listed Worth County in Iowa as being at high risk of transmission and Hancock County in Iowa and Dodge County in Iowa as at substantial risk.

Olmsted, Fillmore, Mower and Freeborn counties in Minnesota and Cerro Gordo, Winnebago, and Howard counties in Iowa are listed as being at moderate risk of transmitting COVID. Floyd and Mitchell County in Iowa are listed at low risk.

Kossuth, Humboldt, Wright, Franklin, Butler, and Bremer counties in Iowa are listed at high risk and Waseca County in Minnesota is classified as substantial risk of COVID transmission.