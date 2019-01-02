Olmsted County Adult Detention Center sees a population decrease in 2018

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As an end of year review, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson put out a video going over highlights of 2018.

One of those being a decrease in the jail population.



The Sheriff says the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center can comfortably house 175. In recent years they've been seeing about 160 people on average...getting close to the tipping point.



However, for some unknown reason in 2018 they saw a decrease of about 10 people on average daily in the lock up.

Sheriff Torgerson says it could be because more people are able to make bail, maybe judges are doing something different.

Or, maybe our city is just becoming a better place. “Maybe we're just being better to each other here and that we're taking care of each other, you always want to hope for that so maybe that's part of it.”



He tells KIMT it’s something we should all be proud of as a community. “So many times when we talk about jails and we talk about law enforcement, it’s just all our problem and it’s not it’s always going to be a community issue and the communities support is always going to be important in everything we do so mental health and jail populations they all go together”.