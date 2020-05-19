Oldest veteran in Olmsted County celebrates 105th birthday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local veteran Kenneth Hoffmeyer celebrated his 105th birthday Wednesday, social distance style.

Local veteran organizations, friends, and family honored the vet who served in both World War II and the Korean war.

"I was happy that I was healthy enough to serve and I was very fortunate," Hoffmeyer said. "I served six years and didn't get a scratch."

The celebration was organized by Olmsted County Veterans Services. As they were going through Hoffmeyer's records, they found he's the oldest veteran alive in Olmsted County.

"He's a part of the greatest generation," Mark Hoffmeyer, Kenneth's son, said. "I think they all deserve our thanks for making our country what it is."

Kenneth told KIMT News 3 this might be his best birthday yet.

"It's been kinda boring around here for awhile," Hoffmeyer said. "This livens things up a little bit."

As for his 106th birthday, Hoffmeyer said he's not looking that far ahead just yet.