Old Sears store site chosen as COVID-19 vaccination site for Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - You might remember the old slogan, "There's more for your life at Sears." Now the old Sears location in Mason City has found new life as Cerro Gordo County's mass vaccination clinic.

The county had been considering the site for quite some time, according to CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft.

He says they decided on one central location to use as a clinic for logistical reasons. When vaccinations become available on a larger scale, the 90,000 square foot facility should be able to handle it.

The goal is to have it up and running by the end of the week.

"We need to get the inside of it, set up and complete. We've got a plan as far as setting it up, so the goal this week is to get it all set up and early next week do some dry runs," said Hanft.

Hanft also said the building's owner is providing the space rent free, although the county will pay for the cost of utilities. The lease agreement will run through April, although they have the option to extend it month-to-month if it is needed for longer.