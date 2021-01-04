Clear

Old Sears store site chosen as COVID-19 vaccination site for Cerro Gordo County

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved a deal to lease the building until April, with an allowance for a month-to-month extension if the property is needed longer.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 9:23 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - You might remember the old slogan, "There's more for your life at Sears."  Now the old Sears location in Mason City has found new life as Cerro Gordo County's mass vaccination clinic.

The county had been considering the site for quite some time, according to CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft.

He says they decided on one central location to use as a clinic for logistical reasons.  When vaccinations become available on a larger scale, the 90,000 square foot facility should be able to handle it.

The goal is to have it up and running by the end of the week.

"We need to get the inside of it, set up and complete. We've got a plan as far as setting it up, so the goal this week is to get it all set up and early next week do some dry runs," said Hanft.

Hanft also said the building's owner is providing the space rent free, although the county will pay for the cost of utilities.  The lease agreement will run through April, although they have the option to extend it month-to-month if it is needed for longer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 420544

Reported Deaths: 5489
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin873861405
Ramsey37572698
Dakota30764281
Anoka29310332
Washington18762194
Stearns17093173
St. Louis12738212
Scott1118484
Wright1098390
Olmsted945564
Sherburne777857
Carver652534
Clay621278
Rice560057
Kandiyohi541066
Blue Earth509130
Crow Wing455867
Otter Tail426051
Chisago422828
Benton394882
Winona361745
Nobles354046
Douglas353160
Mower335525
Polk321752
Goodhue312048
McLeod310440
Morrison294143
Beltrami291043
Lyon287229
Becker271136
Itasca271040
Isanti267433
Carlton263438
Steele25359
Pine251412
Todd224527
Nicollet210233
Mille Lacs204843
Freeborn203118
Brown203032
Le Sueur197515
Cass194820
Meeker189732
Waseca177915
Roseau161214
Martin158525
Wabasha15212
Hubbard140337
Redwood131826
Renville130839
Chippewa128530
Cottonwood122815
Houston120013
Dodge11864
Wadena113612
Fillmore11211
Rock103810
Watonwan10357
Aitkin103232
Sibley10325
Kanabec93518
Faribault92911
Pennington90814
Yellow Medicine89114
Pipestone88121
Jackson8008
Swift79716
Murray7615
Pope6924
Marshall68013
Stevens6776
Clearwater66214
Lac qui Parle61415
Wilkin5927
Lake56015
Koochiching5539
Lincoln4561
Big Stone4413
Unassigned44159
Norman4138
Mahnomen3977
Grant3947
Kittson34218
Red Lake3114
Traverse2202
Lake of the Woods1541
Cook1060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 283112

Reported Deaths: 3893
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41943413
Linn16752249
Scott14293152
Black Hawk12903220
Woodbury12388168
Johnson1127747
Dubuque10719139
Pottawattamie839098
Story807031
Dallas802867
Webster446264
Sioux437044
Cerro Gordo436162
Clinton416055
Marshall404857
Warren387234
Buena Vista374626
Muscatine361175
Des Moines357735
Plymouth337653
Wapello315492
Jasper293054
Lee290625
Marion274149
Jones260348
Henry249427
Carroll240631
Bremer227844
Crawford213422
Benton199838
Boone194615
Washington190328
Jackson178829
Tama176656
Mahaska175835
Dickinson172920
Delaware164532
Kossuth156632
Clay155913
Wright153918
Hamilton149324
Hardin146426
Buchanan146217
Harrison146058
Fayette143619
Clayton141046
Cedar140619
Winneshiek139818
Page138614
Butler129923
Mills129815
Floyd129234
Lyon126625
Cherokee126422
Poweshiek122224
Allamakee119426
Hancock118924
Calhoun11749
Iowa114921
Winnebago110828
Grundy110518
Louisa108324
Cass106439
Mitchell105730
Chickasaw105011
Sac104614
Jefferson104220
Union103519
Emmet102327
Madison9878
Appanoose98436
Humboldt98418
Guthrie96123
Shelby95725
Franklin92217
Palo Alto8238
Keokuk79825
Montgomery77015
Unassigned7620
Howard74317
Pocahontas72912
Ida70129
Clarke6986
Monroe69617
Davis65120
Greene6497
Adair61617
Osceola6168
Lucas5918
Monona55416
Taylor5479
Worth5353
Fremont4735
Van Buren45811
Decatur4314
Wayne38921
Audubon3857
Ringgold3678
Adams2712
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 20°
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
More fog possible for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

It's time to toss those trees

Image

Boys help Victoria's Ristorante after tip theft

Image

President Trump makes controversial call to Georgia Secretary of State

Image

New Rochester City Council members sworn in

Image

Copper theft in Rochester

Image

Update to Iowa sports betting laws

Image

New laws help sexual assault victims

Image

C.O.P.S Iowa Partners For Blue Blood Drives

Image

What Will 2021 Bring in The Fight For Racial Justice?

Community Events