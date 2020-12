MASON CITY, Iowa – An Oklahoma man is pleading not guilty after law enforcement says he was caught in Cerro Gordo County with a pound of methamphetamine.

Domingo Flores III, 43 of Oklahoma City, was stopped November 8 near mile marker 193 on Interstate 35. Authorities say a search found a large amount of meth and a handgun.

Flores is now set to stand trial starting February 9, 2021, for possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of marijuana.