Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ohio St. upsets Iowa State 62-59 behind Wesson's 21 points

Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker (11) and Lindell Wigginton watch a rebound alongside Ohio State's Andre Wesson (24) during the first half of a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa. (AP Photo)

Marial Shayok scored 23 points and Lindell Wigginton added 14 for Iowa State.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 11:26 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ohio State went from barely making the NCAA Tournament to a spot in the second round with a 62-59 upset of sixth-seeded Iowa State in the Midwest Region on Friday night.

Kaleb Wesson had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the 11th-seeded Buckeyes (20-14).

Keyshawn Woods added 19 points for Ohio State, which will play No. 3 seed Houston on Sunday for a spot in the round of 16. Musa Jallow added 11 points for Ohio State.

Iowa State (23-12) led just once in the second half but had a chance to send the game into overtime when Nick Weiler-Babb had an open attempt at a game-tying 3. His shot missed and ended the season for the Cyclones, who won the Big 12 Tournament to earn a spot in the NCAAs.

Marial Shayok scored 23 points and Lindell Wigginton added 14 for Iowa State.

Ohio State led 26-24 at halftime and started to gain momentum in the early minutes of the second half. Woods threw up a lob to Jallow for a dunk that put the Buckeyes up 38-32 with 14 minutes to play.

Iowa State caught a much-needed break when Wigginton was fouled on a 3-pointer. He made the free throw to cut Ohio State's lead to 44-42. Shayok's mid-range jumper finally put Iowa State up 54-53, but Ohio State answered quickly. Woods' corner three put the Buckeyes up 58-54.

Wesson missed a free throw with Ohio State up three and 10 seconds remaining to set up the final sequence.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes slowed the game down and turned it into a Big Ten-style bruise fest. The officials were lenient, which played into the hands of Ohio State's 6-foot-9, 270-pound Wesson.

Iowa State: The Cyclones fell back into some of their inconsistency — they entered the tournament having won just three of their previous six games.

UP NEXT

Ohio State plays Houston on Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Get ready for an incredible start to your weekend...followed by a bit of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free speech on college campuses

Image

Tracking Our Lovely Weekend Start and A Few Drops of Rain

Image

Car fire in Rochester

Image

DMC Corporation meeting

Image

March Madness & Productivity

Image

Addressing Flood Threats

Image

Honoring Noelani Robinson

Image

Tracking a B-E-A-Utiful Start to the Weekend!

Image

New boat access to be built on the Cedar River

Image

Harlem Globetrotters bring interactive show to the area

Community Events