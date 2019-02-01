Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown stops in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Ohio's senior U.S. Senator, gearing up for a potential Presidential run in 2020, is making a few pit stops in North Iowa this week.

While he hasn't officially announced a formal bid to run for the Oval Office yet, Democrat Sherrod Brown has been making stops in Cresco, Clear Lake and Mason City this week as part of his "Dignity of Work" tour.

In a packed room at HyVee East on Friday, voters heard from Brown and former Iowa Congressional candidate J.D. Scholten, who recently launched Working Hero Iowa. Brown and Scholten focused on Earned Income Tax Credits, which is part of one facet of Brown's Dignity of Work concept. It focuses on higher wages, expansion of benefits critical to economic security of workers, affordable healthcare, education and housing, and revising the tax code, among others.

For voter Casey Castaner, Friday's event is just another opportunity to hear from someone whose name could be on the 2020 ballot.

"We do need to have actual pay that people can live off of because otherwise they're going to end up homeless fast, and we don't want that as a society.

"The majority of Americans are regular people who struggle through their way with money and other things, and its like, don't forget about the fact we're out here. We're not invisible, we still elect you, we still have some power, so remember us out here."

Brown says Iowa and Ohio have some similarities.

"It's clear that people's problems in Ohio are just like people's problems in Iowa. People are struggling."

Katie Koehler also attended the event, and appreciates the Senator's focus.

"Just to have someone who is wanting to fight for the average American. Poverty has become the average American and this person gets it."

On the heels of the Senator's visit, Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released a statement, saying, "As Sherrod Brown travels the state pontificating about the 'dignity of work', there are a couple things he should know: Iowa has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, thanks to programs like Governor Reynolds' Future Ready Iowa which prepares workers for 21st century jobs. Senator Brown, you'll have to find some other out-of-touch message. I can assure you Iowans know plenty about the dignity of work."

Brown plans to announce whether he will run in March. If he does, he would be among eight Democrats who have announced they're running.