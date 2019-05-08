Clear
Officials summoned in suit over Minneapolis police shooting

Posted: May. 8, 2019 10:38 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge in Minnesota has ordered city leaders in Minneapolis to appear in court Wednesday to discuss the status of a lawsuit over the police shooting of a black man in 2015.

Judge Michael Davis' order comes after the city agreed to pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit over the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Damond, who was white, was shot by a police officer when she approached his squad car minutes after calling 911 to report a possible crime.

That officer was convicted of murder.

The civil suit at issue now involves 24-year-old Jamar Clark, who was shot in the head after a struggle with two officers. The county attorney declined to charge the officers, saying an investigation found Clark was shot after trying to get an officer's gun.

