Officials sidelined while sports are on hold

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - “We do it to give back to the kids and back to the community, and do it for some personal growth for ourselves,” Marshall Behrens said.

Referees, umpires, and officials aren’t in the game for the money, they do it for the games they love. Last week, when the remainder of the basketball season was canceled, referees from the Rochester Area Officials Association were left just as shocked as the players.

MJ Wagenson was in an officials meeting at the girls' state tournament when she learned the news.

“The feeling in the room with those 12 people was just surreal,” she said. “Everybody just kind of sat there like, ‘whoa, now what do we do?’ It was just kind of a strange feeling – kind of like you’re all dressed up with nowhere to go.”

Jared Butson and Marshall Behrens were officiating sectional finals at the Mayo Civic Center last Thursday. They’re taking comfort in the knowledge they’ll referee more games in the future. Still, they feel bad for the seniors robbed of a state title bid.

“I think everybody kind of knew what nobody wanted to talk about, that that likely was going to be the last game in front of a large crowd. Just the mood down there, although it was great competition, there was just something that was a little off,” Behrens said.

“I was devastated for the seniors who never got a chance to see if they could win a state championship," Butson added.

The immediate future for sports and officials is fuzzy at best. Activities directors have already distributed spring sports schedules to assignment officials, but no assignments are being made before spring sports get the green light from the MSHSL. In the meantime, they’ll keep training.

“We were supposed to meet this past Sunday and Monday and now they’re pushed out to the 29th and 30th. We’re going to offer those meetings on a virtual platform which we’ve never done before but we need to obviously,” Butson said.

The crew took the opportunity in a conference call with KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, to point out there remains a nationwide shortage of officials. So, if you’ve ever considered the officiating ranks, now is the time to do so. After all, no officials mean no games.

“Just do it. Give it a try,” Wagenson said. “We’re short officials in every sport so no matter what level you want to try, no matter what sport you want to do, nobody is just going to throw you right into the fire.”

For more information on becoming an official, click here.