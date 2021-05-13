Officials send targeted emergency alert for the first time after high-speed collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Emergency management officials issued a first-of-its kind alert following a high-speed collision Wednesday afternoon.

Police describe the crash as a two-vehicle "T-bone," leaving at least one person injured. The incident forced authorities to close a stretch of Valleyhigh Drive NW in order to investigate the crash, blocking off a busy Rochester roadway for over an hour.

In an effort to mitigate the disruption, officials sent wireless emergency alert to all cellphones within a targeted area near the crash, urging recipients to stay away until further notice. Rochester's Emergency Management Director Ken Jones tells KIMT it was the first time the city has issued such an alert, having only developed the ability and authority to do so within the past few months.

"In the past, we were only able to use them for dire emergencies, not public safety issues, and we could only alert for the county, versus a small area," Jones said So now that we can send it out for other types of issues like this crash, we just decided 'hey, let's go ahead and use it for this, because this is a busy roadway, and it's going to be blocked for quite a while.'"

Jones says similar targeted alerts may be used in the future, but only in the event of serious public safety and civil emergencies. He adds it's officials don't overuse the

"The sort of things that we use it for will be very limited. It won't be just to say 'oh, there's a crash here, avoid the area.'" He continued, "we really want to reserve it for the more severe public safety issues, not just the sort of thing that we run across every day."