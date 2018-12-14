Officials say 'no credible threat' to Clear Lake High School

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - For the second time this week, police are called on to investigate a report of a threat involving a school, this time in North Iowa.

Police were called to Clear Lake High School Thursday morning after a student reported another student's comments regarding a possible shooting at the school. After an investigation, the threat was found to not be credible, with police saying no one was ever in any danger.

Superintendent Doug Gee says that there are certain qualifications when it comes to determining when a threat is credible.

"If we uncover the fact that there is some kind of planning in place, that the student had been planning something, that they had talked to other people about that, that they had put out some things on social media or emails, or they had been searching how to shoot somebody or have a bomb or any of those things. If we did investigate and find out that they did have access to weapons or guns or anything like that. Those are all things that would then further that investigation that would amp that up in a real hurry, both from our standpoint and the law enforcement standpoint."

Gee adds that the incident serves as a reminder that students should not be afraid to speak up if they feel like a situation could get out of hand.

"If you hear something or you see something, please say something. We're going to investigate it. And we do take them all seriously."

The student that made those comments is facing disciplinary action from the school.