Officials say 2 Iowa National Guard units headed to Africa

Two Iowa Army National Guard units are being deployed to Africa as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 11:51 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa Army National Guard units are being deployed to Africa as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Col. Michael Wunn said Wednesday that about 90 troopers from a Le Mars unit have already started training with around 40 based at Camp Dodge in Johnston.

Send-off ceremonies are scheduled for June, and then the soldiers will head to Fort Bliss in Texas for six to eight weeks of training.

Wunn couldn't say where the troopers will be stationed after they leave the United States, but he expects they'll end up somewhere in the Horn of Africa.

The deployments typically last a year.

