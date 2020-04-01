Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Officials 'optimistic about recovery' in search for missing man in Worth County

Mason City man went into the Winnebago River on Friday.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 4:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HANLONTOWN, Iowa – Authorities say they are “optimistic about recovery” for the man who went missing Friday on the Winnebago River.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says search efforts continue Wednesday for Adam D. VanSyoc, 43 of Mason City, who went into the water after a fishing boat he was on got tangled in a cable stretched across the river.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is “optimistic about recovery and will remain on the water as long as conditions are safe.”

The search on Tuesday included drones in the air and DNR boats on the Winnebago River.

A GoFundMe page for VanSyoc's family has been established here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain chances return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food Assistance Continues During Pandemic

Image

Gas Prices Drop Amid Pandemic

Image

TUTORIAL: How to make your own mask

Image

CG Health updates on COVID-19

Image

Front Porch Project

Image

Earthquakes in Mn and IA?

Image

Virtual School Spirit

Image

Business Owners Learn About Cares Act

Image

Technicians Take Extra Precautions

Image

Park Fenced Off

Community Events