Officials 'optimistic about recovery' in search for missing man in Worth County

HANLONTOWN, Iowa – Authorities say they are “optimistic about recovery” for the man who went missing Friday on the Winnebago River.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says search efforts continue Wednesday for Adam D. VanSyoc, 43 of Mason City, who went into the water after a fishing boat he was on got tangled in a cable stretched across the river.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is “optimistic about recovery and will remain on the water as long as conditions are safe.”

The search on Tuesday included drones in the air and DNR boats on the Winnebago River.

A GoFundMe page for VanSyoc's family has been established here.