Officials issue warning of dangerous river conditions as search for missing Mason City man continues

The search for a Mason City man who went missing Friday on the Winnebago River continued Sunday morning.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 9:49 AM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The search for a Mason City man who went missing Friday on the Winnebago River continued Sunday morning.

The Worth County Sheriff's Office said the search for 43-year-old Adam Vansyoc continued early Sunday, and officials put out a warning for anyone who is considering being on rivers as water levels rise.

"The Department of Natural Resource command center would like to remind anyone considering being on or around the river with rapidly changing and high water levels are dangerous and deserves a person’s utmost respect, any small mistakes can be catastrophic in these conditions," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said VanSyoc was fishing on a boat when it got tangled in a cable that was across the river around noon on Friday. VanSyoc went into the water. Search efforts took place Friday and throughout the day Saturday. 

