Clear

Officials investigate report of mountain lion in Des Moines

Mountain lion - AP image

People are being advised to be cautious with children and animals and to call 911 if they sight the animal.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 8:33 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials are investigating a report of a mountain lion being sighted near downtown Des Moines.

Police said Thursday morning that they're poring over video from the area near Interstate 235 and 31st Street to see whether the report can be confirmed. Snapshots taken from the video appear to show a mountain lion near some steps and a park bench.

People are being advised to be cautious with children and animals and to call 911 if they sight the animal.

Mountain lions have been inside the city before. Police fatally shot one on the city's north side in October 2012.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Southern MN schools honored by as 'Best Schools'

Image

Forest City library on the move

Image

Tracking A Cool & Cloudy Thursday

Image

NC Softball is back into the swing of things

Image

SAW: Danielle Johnson

Image

Responding to sexual abuse

Image

Compensating RPS workers for snow days

Image

Beto O'Rourke makes a campaign stop in Mason City

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Image

New developments: truck in lake

Community Events