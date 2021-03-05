Officials hold roundtable on "reskilling" Minnesota's workforce

ROCHESTER, Minn. - State officials held a roundtable discussing with industry leaders Friday on how to equip workers for the jobs of today and the future.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says right now Minnesota has around six times the number of people collecting unemployment insurance than usual this time of year. At the same time, Grove says there are over 100,000 job openings across the state.

The figures have officials focusing on helping unemployed workers transition from the industries they left to careers where companies "can't hire fast enough," according to the commissioner.

Officials say some of those industries include technology, healthcare, and construction.

Industry leaders say job seekers often believe working in these fields requires experience or an expensive degree, when really the barriers for entry are very low. They add many only require a few weeks of coursework, or no-site training after being hired.

Dr. Jon Pryor, President of Essentia Health - East, says while you may not become a surgeon overnight, there are significant opportunities to advance after just getting started in healthcare.

"With two to four weeks, you can become a nursing assistant and make nearly $15 an hour," Dr. Pryor said. "Then you put in another five months, and you can become a clinical medical assistant. And then you put another six months in, and you're an LPN. And then you put another one year, and all of a sudden, you're an RN, making close to $100,000 a year."

During the conversation, multiple panelists made direct appeals to workers with service or hospitality experience. They say skills involved in those roles are central to the opportunities they're offering.