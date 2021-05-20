Officials considering vaccine booths at popular summer events in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Minnesotans look forward to the return of their favorite fairs and festivals, local leaders are considering setting up vaccine booths at some of our area's biggest upcoming events.

Conversations have taken place between officials and organizers in Olmsted County about the possibility of offering coronavirus vaccines at their events this summer. Director of the Olmsted County Free Fair and Rochesterfest Brandon Helgeson tells KIMT while local health experts are still evaluating the feasibility of operating vaccine booths, he believes fairs and events can have a significant impact on efforts to increase access to vaccines.

"They are historically ingrained in our communities, and I think that as a part of that, we should also help lead that charge," Helgeson said. "I think that place of comfort, that place of gathering, that thing that you grew up with, whether it be Rochesterfest or the fair - if that organization, that entity, that event can help us further recover from this pandemic. I think that anybody in all those types of organizations would be just enthused to be a part of that in whatever way they can."

Helgeson adds helping get more shots in arms could also benefit the event industry in its recovery from a devastating year.

"The more people that continue to get vaccinated, the better chance our event industry has at surviving."

This comes as a number of local leaders say they will continue encouraging residents to roll up their sleeves despite an easing of statewide coronavirus restrictions. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton tells KIMT she and other officials are working proactively to improve vaccine access.

"I think there's a real commitment to getting into those communities, and making sure that if folks want a vaccine they can have one. They're free of charge, and they're where you are," Norton said. "We're going to continue to try to catch everyone that would like a vaccine and include them."