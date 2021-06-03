Officials are reminding the public about the 'if you see something, say something' motto

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The past year brought on many canceled events and social gatherings, but this summer is going to be the opposite.

Informed and alert communities play a critical role in keeping our area safe. So, that's why public safety leaders are reminding everyone that if you see something, say something.

Joe Kelly with Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management, explained there are three main things you need to be aware of when going out in large crowds again. One is something out of the norm. If there's a daily routine you're used to and something doesn't fit that schedule, keep an eye on it. The second thing is be cautious of unoccupied bags or boxes. And lastly, pay attention to people taking videos or pictures of you or the area you're in.

Kelly said at the end of the day, if you don't have a good feeling about something, report it because it's better to be safe than sorry. "We don't want to look silly and we don't want to be wrong or we don't want to bother the police or something," he explained. "But if you see something suspicious, what's the worst thing that can happen? And you report it to local law enforcement, what's the worst thing that happens? You were wrong and they look into it and see that it was nothing."

It's important to note that if you do see something suspicious, like a box or someone acting a little off, do not approach it yourself. Always call law enforcement first. "You can take these things too far. You don't want to be hyper-vigilant or paranoid, but you don't want to be oblivious," explained Kelly. "I think for ourselves, we have our own personal responsibility to keep ourselves straight."

Kelly said it's not just about paying attention in public spaces outdoors, you should also report something suspicious you might see on social media.

If you're in a situation where you don't feel comfortable calling 911, you can always text 911 with what's going on and your exact location.