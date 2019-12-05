Officials are hosting a drug prices forum to talk about the increase of medication

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Drug prices seem to continue to increase across the state of Minnesota and this is affecting millions of Americans who need medication. Cancer patients or people needing EpiPens and insulin are impacted by this increase.

Minnsota Area Agency on Aging and AARP Minnesota are teaming up to host a forum on why it's time to "Stop Rx Greed." That's the name floating around this forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be speaking, as well as countless other local lawmakers and doctors. Their goal is to raise awareness and push through to legislation that the higher prices need to be changed.

Volunteer with AARP, Ken Zaiken, said they want to see Medicare start negotiating lower prices. "Every time we get another person to walk up that ladder, that's more and more support and pressure we can put on the legislators," explained Zaiken. Zaiken explained this plays a huge role on older adults. "You know, a lot of these people are on fixed incomes and such and as these prices go up, it really hits them," said Zaiken. "A lot of this is fall out from the Medicare Part D program."