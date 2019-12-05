Clear
BREAKING NEWS Coralville man charged with murder, robbery that left Algona woman dead Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Officials are hosting a drug prices forum to talk about the increase of medication

There's a forum on Thursday that's open to the public claiming it's time to decrease the prices of medication.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Drug prices seem to continue to increase across the state of Minnesota and this is affecting millions of Americans who need medication. Cancer patients or people needing EpiPens and insulin are impacted by this increase. 

Minnsota Area Agency on Aging and AARP Minnesota are teaming up to host a forum on why it's time to "Stop Rx Greed." That's the name floating around this forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be speaking, as well as countless other local lawmakers and doctors. Their goal is to raise awareness and push through to legislation that the higher prices need to be changed.

Volunteer with AARP, Ken Zaiken, said they want to see Medicare start negotiating lower prices. "Every time we get another person to walk up that ladder, that's more and more support and pressure we can put on the legislators," explained Zaiken. Zaiken explained this plays a huge role on older adults. "You know, a lot of these people are on fixed incomes and such and as these prices go up, it really hits them," said Zaiken. "A lot of this is fall out from the Medicare Part D program."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone3: Finishing touches on Mason City multi-purpose arena

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Changes to snap program

Image

Lawmakers hosting RX Greed Forum

Image

State of Minnesota suing E-Cigarette company

Image

Daninger receives emergency call-up

Image

NIACC's Meister named All-American

Image

SAW: Kody Kearns

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Fillmore Central Elementary

Image

Disagreement over new hire

Community Events