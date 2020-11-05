Officials Work Toward Certifying Election Results

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As votes continue to be counted in the presidential race, officials in Minnesota and Iowa are beginning to work toward certifying the election.

Election workers are doing so by verifying the calibration of voting machines, and looking at ballots flagged for issues.

Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore says the process is transparent, and should give voters additional confidence in election outcomes.

"Iowa has a very good process, lightyears ahead of other states," said Wedmore. "And the fact is that we're able to know the outcome of an election very quickly with a high degree of confidence, so the voters can rest assured that the election was fair and valid."

Wedmore says he expects election results for Cerro Gordo County to be certified next Tuesday.